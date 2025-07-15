Previous
Escalator and shadows by vincent24
Photo 691

Escalator and shadows

Spotted these strong lines created by sun and shadow in a rather empty mall. Just waited for someone to climb the escalator to take a few shot.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
