Glowing curtain by vincent24
Photo 698

Glowing curtain

Appearing from behind the curtain, with a weak light, the curtain take surprising colours and flickering effect.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

