Photo 699
Tango Melissa-melo
À triple exposure during a tango bal (milonga)
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2767
photos
93
followers
80
following
191% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
27th July 2025 8:02pm
Tags
exposure
,
dancing
,
tango
,
multi
,
frankfurt
Corinne
ace
Nice
July 28th, 2025
