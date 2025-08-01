Previous
Blue Dome with Ghostly Figures by vincent24
Photo 704

Blue Dome with Ghostly Figures

It was a brief stop in a train station hall, where everything was tinted in cool blue. I set a multi exposure mode to capture the motion of people passing through — their presence barely there, like shadows in transit.
1st August 2025

Vincent

