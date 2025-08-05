Sign up
Photo 708
Tango open air
Open air milonga in the city centre of Frankfurt, in front of the Alte Opern (old opera house)
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Vincent
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Tags
tango
frankfurt
Signature style
August 5th, 2025
