Previous
Photo 718
At David Armstrong exhibition (2)
In Arles during the international photography festival
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2824
photos
95
followers
80
following
196% complete
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
1420
716
717
547
1421
1422
718
548
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
17th August 2025 2:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
exhibition
,
arles
Shirley
ace
A nice sepia image
August 18th, 2025
