Photo 722
Photo 722
Curved stairs
Today I tried the Chuzhao toy camera…
I did a few urban picture in Darmstadt with iit.
A short video with some of the resulting photos can be seen here:
https://youtube.com/shorts/ds8hufYqtnA?si=lKxUu2slwmWjiP4i
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
2837
photos
95
followers
79
following
197% complete
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
1426
549
137
1427
721
138
722
1428
Views
1
Others
toy
,
camera
,
urban
,
darmstadt
,
chuzhao
