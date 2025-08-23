Previous
Curved stairs by vincent24
Photo 722

Curved stairs

Today I tried the Chuzhao toy camera…
I did a few urban picture in Darmstadt with iit.

A short video with some of the resulting photos can be seen here:

https://youtube.com/shorts/ds8hufYqtnA?si=lKxUu2slwmWjiP4i
Vincent

