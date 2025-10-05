Previous
Pause at the Farm by vincent24
Photo 740

Pause at the Farm

Under the fig tree’s shade, a woman steps out carrying water, the horse waiting in silence. The house breathes in shadow and light — a slow rhythm of everyday life at the foot of the mountains.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact