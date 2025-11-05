Sign up
Previous
Photo 755
Late afternoon
In my hotel room, late afternoon, after a day full of meeting and visit.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
1
1
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
photos
followers
following
6
1
1
Others
RICOH GR III
5th November 2025 4:44pm
light
room
afternoon
Zilli~
Nice b&w
November 6th, 2025
