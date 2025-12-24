Sign up
Photo 771
Fribourg street
As shops close
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3078
photos
97
followers
80
following
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
1545
1546
1547
1548
771
1549
772
1550
Views
3
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
24th December 2025 3:29pm
switzerland
,
fribourg
