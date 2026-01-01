Sign up
Previous
Photo 775
Red Silence
At night, the traditional hotel glows red against the darkness.
Beside it, a Christmas tree softly flickers.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Tags
tree
,
night
,
christmas
,
red
,
light
,
photography
,
scene
,
contrast
,
hotel
,
architecture
,
mansion
,
darkness
,
silence
,
switzerland
,
minimal
,
symbolism
,
flims
