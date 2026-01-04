Sign up
Photo 777
Looking Through What Remains
I deliberately placed myself behind an obstacle. I wasn’t interested in clarity or in showing the landscape as it is, but in seeing it through something that alters it. The ice forced me to slow down and to accept a partial view.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
night
,
blur
,
light
,
mountain
,
ice
,
blue
,
winter
,
view
,
silhouette
,
texture
,
through
,
looking
,
partial
,
foreground
,
switzerland
,
perception
,
abstraction
,
atmosphere
,
minimal
,
obstruction
,
grisons
