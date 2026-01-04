Previous
Looking Through What Remains by vincent24
Photo 777

Looking Through What Remains

I deliberately placed myself behind an obstacle. I wasn’t interested in clarity or in showing the landscape as it is, but in seeing it through something that alters it. The ice forced me to slow down and to accept a partial view.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Vincent

@vincent24
