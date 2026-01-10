Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
Layers of Time
What drew me here was not the church alone, nor the graffiti-covered structure in front of it, but the way they coexist. Both under the snow.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3108
photos
97
followers
79
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
1561
1562
778
1563
1564
1565
779
1566
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th January 2026 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
and
,
new
,
church
,
winter
,
old
,
photography
,
graffiti
,
space
,
landscape
,
contrast
,
city
,
architecture
,
public
,
urban
,
layers
,
snowfall
,
germany
,
observation
,
darmstadt
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close