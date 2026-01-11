Sign up
Photo 780
Between Surfaces
This place held my attention because of its near-total stillness. Nothing was really happening, and that was exactly the point. I photographed without trying to clarify anything: reflections, glass, and surfaces naturally overlapped.
11th January 2026
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th January 2026 1:24pm
Tags
reflections
,
glass
,
space
,
architecture
,
empty
,
urban
,
layers
,
interior
,
silence
,
minimalism
,
stillness
,
darmstadt
,
ambiguity
