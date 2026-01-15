Sign up
Photo 781
Through the Surface
This image came from standing still and looking without expectation. The glass, the moisture, the blurred lights.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3116
photos
97
followers
79
following
213% complete
Others
RICOH GR III
15th January 2026 8:31pm
Tags
night
,
glass
,
lights
,
abstract
,
texture
,
urban
,
blurred
,
condensation
,
mood
,
minimalism
,
visual
,
impression
,
atmosphere
