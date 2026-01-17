Previous
Behind the plastic glass by vincent24
Photo 782

Behind the plastic glass

I noticed the figure through the plastic glass before fully understanding the scene. The surface between us mattered more to me than the subject itself. I didn’t try to clarify or correct the view; I accepted the blur, the marks, the imperfections.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

