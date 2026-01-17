Sign up
Photo 782
Behind the plastic glass
I noticed the figure through the plastic glass before fully understanding the scene. The surface between us mattered more to me than the subject itself. I didn’t try to clarify or correct the view; I accepted the blur, the marks, the imperfections.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
,
street
,
photography
,
glass
,
space
,
figure
,
public
,
blurred
,
layers
,
distance
,
visual
,
observation
,
darmstadt
,
separation
,
interference
