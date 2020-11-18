Sign up
2 / 365
circle
I chose this photo because I thought the shop in the middle was a good choice for the topic. I like the guy in the middle I thought his face was funny. I wish I had more of the frame in the photo. the mood is relaxed.
18th November 2020
18th Nov 20
vincent
@vincentpacholik
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
24th September 2020 12:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
