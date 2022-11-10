Previous
remembrance by vincentpacholik
7 / 365

remembrance

I chose the a poppy as my subject because its a symbol of remembrance. I like the way that the pope is facing me and I wish I didn't have the second poppy in frame. the mood Is sad because the poppy represent the lives lost in war.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

vincent

@vincentpacholik
