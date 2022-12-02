Previous
DSC_1038 by vincentpacholik
DSC_1038

I chose this photo because I though the texture of the orange looked cool.i like the colour and shape of the orange.i wish I had taken a slightly different angle when taking this photo. the mood of this photo is refreshing.
2nd December 2022

vincent

@vincentpacholik
