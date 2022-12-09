Previous
christmas by vincentpacholik
10 / 365

christmas

I chose this as my subject because I liked that you can see me in the reflection. I like that you can see me in the reflection. next time Ill add some sort of lighting. I think the feeling is exited because Christmas break is close
9th December 2022

vincent

@vincentpacholik
