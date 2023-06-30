Studio 1 Vintage Guitars provides premium, rare and vintage guitar and accessories to New Zealand, Australia & beyond. It stands as a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of the golden age of guitar-making. With its meticulous construction, vintage-inspired design, and soulful sound, this instrument serves as a gateway to unlocking captivating melodies and cherished memories. Let the Studio 1 Vintage Guitars Acoustic Guitar accompany you on a musical journey that bridges the past and the present, reminding us of the enduring power of acoustic guitars in shaping our musical landscape.