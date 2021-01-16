Previous
Next
Selfie from my beach run this morning by vivfoc
21 / 365

Selfie from my beach run this morning

16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Viv

@vivfoc
I live in Mersea, a beautiful island on the north Essex coast (UK) and am keen to improve my photography techniques. I've recently retired and...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Viv
It was cold and windy with sleet in the mix too on the beach at West Mersea
January 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise