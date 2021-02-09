Previous
Next
Looking towards West Mersea church from the boardwalk on a snowy morning by vivfoc
45 / 365

Looking towards West Mersea church from the boardwalk on a snowy morning

Snow is quite a rarity in our corner of south east England, so I have a sense of boyish excitement at the moment!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Viv

@vivfoc
I live in Mersea, a beautiful island on the north Essex coast (UK) and am keen to improve my photography techniques. I've recently retired and...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise