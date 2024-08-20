Sign up
2 / 365
Listen to your body
Today is my day off work, I’ve been so tired recently and I’ve only just got up, this is very unlike me but we should listen tomorrow bodies and when we need to rest we need to rest.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Mrs P
@vixtoriapetty
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
20th August 2024 10:32am
Tags
#snoozing
,
#dayoffwork
,
#messybed
,
#sotired
,
#listentoyourbody
