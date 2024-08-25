Sign up
Cosy Sunday
It’s bank holiday weekend in England, the weather has been beyond awful this Summer. Long story short, I’ve had to light the log burner this evening, it’s pouring down and the wind is howling outside.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
25th August 2024 6:35pm
Tags
#britishsummer
,
#bankholidayweekend
,
#cosysunday
