Cosy Sunday by vixtoriapetty
4 / 365

Cosy Sunday

It’s bank holiday weekend in England, the weather has been beyond awful this Summer. Long story short, I’ve had to light the log burner this evening, it’s pouring down and the wind is howling outside.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Mrs P

@vixtoriapetty
