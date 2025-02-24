Sign up
35 / 365
Cairn by the upper Iowa river
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Vanessa
ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th February 2025 2:35pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
February 25th, 2025
