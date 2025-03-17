Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Decorah Campgrounds
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
3
1
Vanessa
ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
75
photos
8
followers
11
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
16
40
41
42
17
43
44
45
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th March 2025 11:52am
Thom Mitchell
ace
The horizontal lines of the foot bridge add a nice visual contrast to the vertical lines of the trees.
March 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the bridge
March 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Oh you must be in Iowa! That’s the only Decorah I know. I’m in Illinois.
Lovely campground.
March 17th, 2025
Lovely campground.