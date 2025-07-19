Previous
Next
A found rock. by vlc
120 / 365

A found rock.

During covid a clever person started the Decorah Rocks project. Talented painters painted and hide rocks around the town and encouraged children of all ages to do the same….it continues and is always fun to find a decorahrock on the hiking trails.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Vanessa

ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact