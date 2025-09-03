Previous
Results of high water by vlc
Results of high water

Foot bridges relocated after high water.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Vanessa

ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
Christine Sztukowski ace
A little sad but great capture
September 4th, 2025  
