Previous
NE Iowa farm by vlc
181 / 365

NE Iowa farm

12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Vanessa

ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture of the quite dilapidated farm buildings - but a photographer's dream with all the patina and red rust on the corrugated iron sheets and the pop of red in the partly red building ! fav
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact