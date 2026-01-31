Sign up
Previous
224 / 365
BEWARE
Watch out for overloaded pickup trucks!
A hay bale flew off the back of this truck and narrowly miss our car, thanks to quick reflexes of my husband!
The driver of the pickup never realized he lost part of his load.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Vanessa
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
