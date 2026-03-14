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Waiting for the snowstorm..
Snow predictions have been reduced…from 15 inches to just over 6…
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Vanessa
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
265
photos
11
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16
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72% complete
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Album
Daily shots
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th March 2026 2:51pm
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winter
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farms
,
barns
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