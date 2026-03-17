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Happy st Patricks Day
Photo taken ages ago.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Vanessa
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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Daily shots
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E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th September 2025 6:48pm
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