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About 90 years later from the previous day. by vlc
273 / 365

About 90 years later from the previous day.

Older photos…filling in
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Vanessa

@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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