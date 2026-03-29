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Signs of spring by vlc
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Signs of spring

Community gardens being plowed.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Vanessa

@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
March 30th, 2026  
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