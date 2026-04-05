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Signs of spring
Scarlet elf cup
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Vanessa
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
283
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Daily shots
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th April 2026 3:35pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 6th, 2026
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