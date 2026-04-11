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The yellow house by vlc
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The yellow house

Affectionally called the yellow house, our daughter lived here less than a year. It was haunted. She did not move out because of that, but the landlord took it down to build a new house.
taken several years ago.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Vanessa

@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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