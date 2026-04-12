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12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Vanessa
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
290
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Album
Daily shots
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th April 2026 10:18am
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