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Going home by vlc
299 / 365

Going home

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Vanessa

@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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Photo Details

Pat
I love this meandering road, super shot!
April 26th, 2026  
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