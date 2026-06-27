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Would be fun to restore by vlc
364 / 365

Would be fun to restore

27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Vanessa

@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
A frog waiting to be turned into a prince!
June 29th, 2026  
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