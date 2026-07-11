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Upper Iowa river by vlc
Photo 376

Upper Iowa river

Summer rains. . . High water.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Vanessa

@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
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