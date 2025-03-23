Previous
Next
ear of corn water tower by vlc
36 / 365

ear of corn water tower

past food cannery in Rochester, MN
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Vanessa

ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Thanks for a good chuckle! :)
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact