Previous
71 / 365
Flooding
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
1
1
Vanessa
ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
265
photos
10
followers
14
following
19% complete
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
69
45
146
70
46
147
71
47
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
And more. . .
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th August 2025 12:31pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh, Nicely captured
August 18th, 2025
