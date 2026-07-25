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Saint Joseph
Elkader Iowa
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Vanessa
ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
554
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E-M10MarkII
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24th July 2026 1:19am
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