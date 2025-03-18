Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Saint Wenceslaus
Spillville Iowa
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
0
0
Vanessa
ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
78
photos
8
followers
11
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Latest from all albums
42
17
43
44
45
46
14
18
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Past photos
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th March 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
