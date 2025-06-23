Sign up
41 / 365
Decorah prairie
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
1
0
Vanessa
ace
@vlc
i am back on 365 after a few years. i have had a camera since i was 10 or younger... it's a great hobby...
208
photos
10
followers
14
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
40
99
100
101
41
64
102
42
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Pictures
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd June 2025 9:39am
Privacy
Public
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 24th, 2025
