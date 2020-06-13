Greenery in our city

I’ve managed to make good use and had some solo time discovering our city.



So I started off taking the mid-levels escalator from it’s starting point, all the way up to it’s end - Conduit Road. I was surprised that the scenery and street got more peaceful and more lively. All the greenery plants etc.



And yes I have to say this is actually a good short route to do, with escalators. Spend time walking through Conduit Road, very green with a few old style buildings, checked out an old house and ended up finding another short path with views whilst a few other 🐕 doing their daily walk there - up to Po Shan Road which my kinda want to check out place. I thought of taking the bus up at the beginning, but google map suggests bus/walk time are very similar. Being a walkaholic of course I walked instead.



Slightly sadden that first thing that came in eye was a construction slot (obviously an old house disappeared) awaiting me. Slowly down the road, pretty green, pretty wide, um just me being the only one walking.



Followed by knowing there’s another road that’s possible to hike up to the Peak, and yes the little centre heritage it is.



Will have to come back! And yes T3 was held and I left soon and walked down to Sai Ying Pun for my mtr home time.

