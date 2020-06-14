Little Island

Discover new places, just like what we always do!



Nice lunch watching the greenery outside, and yes model speedboat at their fastest.



Despite the on off rain, we do manage to visit Little Palm Beach which we have been wanting to go for awhile. Nevertheless, not really a beach but good views, super rocky and super narrow car road. The overall land side wasn’t great but the sea and it’s view, we’ve gotta come back to play SUP sometime.



Headed back to the city, did a few little red book inspire shooting and back to Zdud mood.



I’ve realized I’ve not hate rainy day as much, or the idea of still heading out (but that lucky us I mean there’s the car making everywhere more convenient than usual). That deep water bay rainy day SUP view last year had me changed my view towards rainy day activities.



And Buju is off to her weeklong staycation.