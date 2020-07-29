X-wing model 3

This is the best ship I’ve ever made. It has a light brick,5 bomb cannons, 4 rail guns, 4 laser bullets, an anything bullet, 8 regular guns, and a giant battering ram. I don’t even need to say the order of cannons,( best to worst ), For you to understand the firepower of this jet. I forgot to add this in the picture, but the wings can move so they look like an x. That is why it’s called an x-wing. I put a passenger compartment for 2 people. There is still space for a pilot. I even put skis on the bottom so it slides across the carpet easily. I enchanted it ( lego magic) with swiftness infinite, so as long as I have an engine, I can go as fast as I want. I love my x-wing.