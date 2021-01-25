Sign up
101 / 365
On this day 2020
On this day last year we went up to the top of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. Looking across the Bay Gardens and all the cargo ships waiting out at sea. One very busy port.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Kas
ace
@wag864
Update January 2021: In 2020 my photography fell flat - working as a keyworker in the health sector drained a lot of my energy and...
1123
photos
73
followers
60
following
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
287
288
99
289
100
290
101
291
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th January 2020 7:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
landscape
,
city
,
singapore
,
cityscape
Martina
ace
Beautiful! What a view!!!!
January 25th, 2021
