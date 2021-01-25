Previous
On this day 2020 by wag864
On this day 2020

On this day last year we went up to the top of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. Looking across the Bay Gardens and all the cargo ships waiting out at sea. One very busy port.
Beautiful! What a view!!!!
